Protestors put up teepees on proposed development site

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Those against a proposed housing development in south Lincoln have set up a more permanent protest.

A developer wants to put 500 living units near First and Pioneers Streets that will include family homes and apartments.

In protest of a recent measure that passed through the city council which greenlit the development, protesters have put up more than half a dozen teepees on the future site.

“It’s an incredible outpouring of community support for our efforts here,” said Kevin Abourezk, a leader within the group.

The group said it was to start a dialogue and to have move native voices at the table, citing that when it comes to the Wilderness Crossing they weren’t included until it was likely too late.

“if we had a seat at the table during the comprehensive planning process during the planning commission process,” Abourezk said. “Then we would have been able to at least let people know that is sweat lodge site was here.”

The group said their biggest concerns are sacred sweat lodges across from the development - that have been on the land for about a hundred years.

“I’m concerned about the impact of this much development on such a quiet and such a serene, sanctified place as our sweat lodge,” Abourezk said.

Tuesday afternoon, they met with mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird who has the power to veto the council’s decision.

“She didn’t say whether she would or wouldn’t,” Abourezk said.

A representative for the mayor told 10/11 NOW she doesn’t have a statement on the matter.

The group said they were not sure what will happen next. They say it’s likely they’ll discuss it well into the night on Tuesday to see if they will continue to stay out at the site any longer.

