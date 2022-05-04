Advertisement

Senior Day on Saturday, Huskers set for Final Home Weekend

The Nebraska softball team starts preseason practice outdoors at Bowlin Stadium.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nebraska softball team will host Fan Appreciation Weekend when the Huskers play Indiana in their final home series of the season this weekend. 

The weekend will begin on Friday at 5:30 p.m. when the first 500 fans will receive a free Nebraska softball water bottle. Saturday’s game features free general admission for all fans, with a new first pitch time of 4 p.m. to accommodate live television coverage on the Big Ten Network. The first 500 fans will receive a Nebraska softball blanket on Saturday. Following the game, Nebraska will celebrate its senior class with a Senior Day ceremony. 

The series finale is set for Sunday at Noon. The first 500 fans will receive a Nebraska softball pint glass.

