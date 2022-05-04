Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Cloudy...cool...and rainy...

By Ken Siemek
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of wet weather is heading our way...

As low pressure once again tracks across the Central and Southern Plains...showers and isolated thunderstorms will become more prevalent across the forecast area from Wednesday night through Thursday night. Severe weather is NOT expected in our region...but there could be some moderate-to-heavy rain at times...especially along-and-south of Interstate 80 on Thursday. Precipitation may linger into the early-morning hours of Friday over parts of eastern and southeastern Nebraska. It then looks like a 36-hour window of dry conditions will develop Friday-into-Saturday...before the next weather system begins to impact 10-11 Country by Saturday night and into Mother’s Day Sunday.

48-Hour Precipitation Potential
48-Hour Precipitation Potential(KOLN)
48-Hour Precipitation Potential - Lincoln
48-Hour Precipitation Potential - Lincoln(KOLN)

Clouds and rain will keep us quite cool again on Thursday...but after that a significant warming trend will carry us into the weekend and early part of next week. Lows tonight will range from the upper 30s-to-upper 40s.

Thursday AM Lows
Thursday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Thursday are again stuck in the 50s for most of us.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night return to the 30s and 40s.

Friday AM Lows
Friday AM Lows(KOLN)

Highs on Friday do warm up...with 60s...70s...and even some 80s in the west.

Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)

Afternoon highs for your weekend look like this...

Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)

Typical May weather conditions can be found in our latest 7-Day Outlook...with warmer temperatures and almost daily shower-and-thunderstorm “chances” into the middle of next week.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

