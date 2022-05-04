Marquette man killed in Hamilton County crash

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Marquette man died in a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol said it happened around 7:30 a.m., approximately one mile south of Aurora on Highway 14.

The crash involved a southbound Ford Focus, driven by Tyler Green, 20, of Marquette, and a northbound Pontiac Bonneville, driven by Harrison McMahon, 28, of Clay Center.

Preliminary investigation shows that the Ford crossed into the northbound lane and struck the Pontiac nearly head one, according to NSP.

Green was pronounced deceased at the scene. McMahon sustained serious injuries and was transported to CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island.

The crash remains under investigation.

NSP was assisted on scene by Aurora PD, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and Aurora Fire and Rescue.

