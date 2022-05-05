Clouds and rain expected Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will continue to move across the plains on Thursday and that means a lot of clouds along with occasional showers. Rain will taper off after midnight in the Lincoln area. Friday morning will be mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Warmer temperatures expected Friday afternoon and the weekend.

The heaviest rain will be in far southern Nebraska Thursday through early Friday morning.

Highest totals will be in eastern and southeastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Cloudy with occasional showers and drizzle. An isolated thunderstorm will also be possible Friday afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Cool temperatures continue across Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Showers likely Thursday evening becoming more scattered after midnight. Lows Thursday night will be in the upper 40s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonal temperatures expected for tonight. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies expected Friday morning and then decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures arrive Friday. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and warmer on Saturday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Warm and breezy. (1011 Weather)

Scattered thunderstorms possible late Saturday night and Sunday morning. High in the mid 70s Sunday afternoon. A taste of summer expected next week with highs in the 80s.

Scattered thunderstorms possible Sunday morning. Much warmer next week. (1011 Weather)

