Equitable Development Scorecard to help evaluate proposed developments in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As new developments are planned and start popping up around Lincoln, Collective Impact is giving the community metrics by which to measure them. The non-profit launched its new Equitable Development Scorecard, a tool meant for community members, city leaders and developers.

“We wanted to know how we could think about developments when proposed and whether or not they’re meeting the needs of the community and we’ve heard from community members that they need a tool to help them consider whether a development is being developed in an equitable way that meets the needs of the community,” Kasey Ogle, attorney for Nebraska Appleseed and Collective Impact said.

The scorecard asks a series of questions about the affordability of the development, whether or not low income or minority renters were brought to the table during discussions and what kinds of impacts it would have on surrounding environments and businesses.

“Our neighbors are encouraged to use this tool, we hope city officials will use this tool and we hope developers will be willing to use this tool,” Alicia Phillips, program manager for Collective Impact said.

They said the scorecard can be used to help guide whether or not community members show up to a public hearing to support or oppose a project or help a city official decide how to vote.

So far, Collective Impact has only scored one development in the early stages of the program: Gatehouse Rows by Hoppe Development near 36th and Vine.

“We received a strong score in their paradigm due to our high levels of affordability and neighborhood engagement,” Hoppe said.

Gatehouse Rows will provide 98 affordable housing units, the first of which are set to open this year.

Hoppe said while they’ve always tried to do their best to ensure developments were equitable and beneficial to the community, this tool will help them do it better.

“This brings to attention new questions and context for how we can engage with the community,” Hoppe said. “We didn’t always know the right questions to ask and the right conversations to have and this strengthens our ability to have those conversations with the community and incorporate those in the planning process in a new way.”

Collective Impact is hosting a dinner and discussion about the impacts of housing developments and the scorecard on May 11 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Antelope Park Shelter No. 1. They will provide childcare.

