Food Bank of Lincoln opens new facility

By Nathan Brennan
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On May 2, the Food Bank of Lincoln officially opened the doors to their new $10 million facility at 1221 Kingbird Road. The building first broke ground in May 2021.

The size of the entire facility is 60,000 square feet, which is one square foot for every food insecure member of the Southeast Nebraska community the food bank serves. The new Scott Young Hunger Solution Center is 40,000 square feet and the cold storage total is 3,849 square feet, almost 2.5 times the size of the past cold storage unit.

Food Bank of Lincoln President & CEO, Michaella Kumke said the new facility will provide more space to move around and storage for perishable foods, giving the community easier access to healthy food.

“It’s a sizable building, 60,000 square feet,” Kumke said, “That’s one square foot for every neighbor in Southeast Nebraska who may or may not know when or where their next meal is coming, 57,510 children, seniors and veterans. Our work at the food bank allows us to be there for people who need a little help or longer help to ensure they can get the food they need.”

Tours and open houses will begin in June. You can find updates on the new facility and upcoming events at the Food Bank of Lincoln website.

