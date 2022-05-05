Friday Forecast: Morning clouds and fog...the some afternoon sun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drier weather moves in to end the work week and start the weekend...

The weather system responsible for the “gloomy” weather of the past couple of days will move east...giving our area a relatively brief period of dry weather before the next storm system arrives. It will be rather DREARY to start the day on Friday with plenty of clouds and areas of FOG early...but as the day wears on we should see decreasing cloudiness and a return of more moderate temperatures. Saturday looks breezy and warmer as high temperatures head for the 70s and 80s...and southeast winds increase to 15-to-25 mph...with gusts to 35 mph. By Saturday night the next frontal system slips into western Nebraska...and this will set the stage for the development of showers-and-thunderstorms...and that activity will likely push into central and eastern Nebraska late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. There is some POTENTIAL for severe weather over the weekend...so please stay up-to-date with the latest forecast information. As we head into next week...much WARMER and much more HUMID conditions are expected to develop. High temperatures in the 80s and 90s will dominate the first-half of the week...with occasional thunderstorm chances also included...stay tuned.

Lows tonight will range from the upper 30s-to-upper 40s for most areas.

Friday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Friday will be the warmest of the week...with 60s...70s...and even some 80s on the map.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Lows tomorrow night will range from the mid 40s-to-lower 50s.

Saturday AM Lows (KOLN)

Highs on Saturday will step into the 70s and 80s.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

With some shower-and-thunderstorm chances on Sunday...we will drop readings into the 60s and 70s.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Then temperatures (and humidity levels) really take off Monday...Tuesday...and Wednesday.

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

Highs On Tuesday (KOLN)

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook includes some “stormy” periods over the weekend...but some nice weather as well...and then summer-like conditions heading into next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

