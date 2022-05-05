Advertisement

HS Soccer: District Scores & Highlights (Wednesday, May 4)

HS Soccer District Finals (Wed, May 4)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HS Soccer Scoreboard

Wednesday, May 4

GIRLS

Conestoga 3, Plattsmouth 0

Lincoln Pius X 2, Millard West 1 (SO)

Lincoln Southeast 4, North Platte 0

Northwest 2, Hastings 0

Omaha Duchesne Academy 2, Bennington 1

Omaha Marian 3, Millard North 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Elkhorn 0

Scottsbluff 2, Lexington 0

BOYS

Creighton Preparatory School 3, Elkhorn South 1 (OT)

Lexington 2, Scottsbluff 0

Lincoln East 2, Millard South 1

Mount Michael Benedictine 2, Bennington 1

Norris 1, Crete 0

Northwest 3, Hastings 0

Omaha Skutt Catholic 3, Ralston 0

South Sioux City 1, Blair 0

Waverly 1, Conestoga 0

