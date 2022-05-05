LPD: Man loses $4,000 in purchased gift cards through computer scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man spent more than $4,000 purchasing gift cards through a computer pop up scam.

On Wednesday, LPD said officers were contacted by a family member of a 67-year-old man because they believed he was missing.

According to police, when they got to the 67-year-old man’s home, they made contact with him and learned he had returned after being out buying gift cards.

LPD said the man explained that he’d received a message on his computer saying there was an issue with his anti-virus subscription. The man then called a number given in the message where he gave access to his computer and bank account to a scammer, according to officers.

Police said the scammer instructed the 67-year-old man to buy gift cards, which he did totaling more than $4,000 and he then gave the gift card numbers to the scammer.

Investigators believe at this point the only financial loss is that of the gift cards, as the man’s bank has been notified.

LPD is reminding everyone that reputable companies will not ask for access to your personal computer and bank account, and you should never make a payment in the form of gift cards.

Officers said everyone should always be suspicious when asked to purchase gift cards for someone you don’t know and haven’t physically met.

Avoid Getting Scammed

Law enforcement said scammers are convincing and use tactics that can seem legitimate. If you feel unsure, it’s always okay to hang up, take a second look at information received and reach out to someone you trust.

You can also reduce the number of unsolicited calls by registering your phone number with the National Do-Not-Call registry at 1-888-382-1222 or Donotcall.gov.

