Novak earns Big Ten honors
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten announced conference awards on Thursday afternoon, following the conclusion of the Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska’s Kristina Novak received recognition from the conference, as she was named First-Team All-Big Ten and was the recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
The sophomore from Radovljica, Slovenia earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for the first time in her career and posted a 21-10 singles record playing out of the No. 1 spot in the lineup. In doubles action, Novak teamed up with two different partners throughout the season to go 19-6 overall and 18-4 with partner Makoric at the No. 1 spot.
Big Ten Awards
Individual Awards
Athlete of the Year: Kari Miller, Michigan
Freshman of the Year: Sydni Ratliff, Ohio State
Coach of the Year: Ronni Bernstein, Michigan
All-Big Ten
Kate Duong, Illinois
Lara Schneider, Indiana
SELMA CADAR, Maryland
Jaedan Brown, Michigan
Kari Miller, Michigan
RACHEL HANFORD, Minnesota
Kristina Novak, Nebraska
Clarissa Hand, Northwestern
Maria Shusharina, Northwestern
Isabelle Boulais, Ohio State
IRINA CANTOS SIEMERS, Ohio State
Sofiya Chekhlystova, Penn State
Csilla Fodor, Purdue
AVA MARKHAM, Wisconsin
Sportsmanship Award
Josie Frazier, Illinois
Alexandra Staiculescu, Indiana
Barbora Pokorna , Iowa
Vera Markovic, Maryland
Gala Mesochoritou, Michigan
Mary Lewis, Michigan State
Emilee Duong, Minnesota
Kristina Novak, Nebraska
Hannah McColgan, Northwestern
Kolie Allen, Ohio State
Yvonne Zuffova, Penn State
Carmen Gallardo Guevara, Purdue
Tess Fisher, Rutgers
Alina Mukhortova, Wisconsin
Unanimous selections IN ALL CAPS
