Novak earns Big Ten honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten announced conference awards on Thursday afternoon, following the conclusion of the Big Ten Tournament. Nebraska’s Kristina Novak received recognition from the conference, as she was named First-Team All-Big Ten and was the recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

The sophomore from Radovljica, Slovenia earned the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for the first time in her career and posted a 21-10 singles record playing out of the No. 1 spot in the lineup. In doubles action, Novak teamed up with two different partners throughout the season to go 19-6 overall and 18-4 with partner Makoric at the No. 1 spot.

Big Ten Awards

Individual Awards

Athlete of the Year: Kari Miller, Michigan

Freshman of the Year: Sydni Ratliff, Ohio State

Coach of the Year: Ronni Bernstein, Michigan

All-Big Ten

Kate Duong, Illinois

Lara Schneider, Indiana

SELMA CADAR, Maryland

Jaedan Brown, Michigan

Kari Miller, Michigan

RACHEL HANFORD, Minnesota

Kristina Novak, Nebraska

Clarissa Hand, Northwestern

Maria Shusharina, Northwestern

Isabelle Boulais, Ohio State

IRINA CANTOS SIEMERS, Ohio State

Sofiya Chekhlystova, Penn State

Csilla Fodor, Purdue

AVA MARKHAM, Wisconsin

Sportsmanship Award

Josie Frazier, Illinois

Alexandra Staiculescu, Indiana

Barbora Pokorna , Iowa

Vera Markovic, Maryland

Gala Mesochoritou, Michigan

Mary Lewis, Michigan State

Emilee Duong, Minnesota

Kristina Novak, Nebraska

Hannah McColgan, Northwestern

Kolie Allen, Ohio State

Yvonne Zuffova, Penn State

Carmen Gallardo Guevara, Purdue

Tess Fisher, Rutgers

Alina Mukhortova, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections IN ALL CAPS

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.