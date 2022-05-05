Advertisement

Slama says she’ll hold Herbster accountable if he’s a no-show for deposition

Charles Herbster, left, is a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie Slama...
Charles Herbster, left, is a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling, filed a countersuit Monday, April 25, 2022, against him seeking damages for sexual battery.(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Charles Herbster’s campaign spokesperson said he will not go to a deposition at the Johnson County Courthouse Friday morning in connection to State Senator Julie Slama’s sexual assault lawsuit. Herbster filed a quash motion against the deposition Thursday.

Emily Novotny, Communications Director for Herbster’s campaign said he will be campaigning in Chadron, Alliance and McCook on Friday, ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

In a statement released Thursday, Herbster’s campaign didn’t mention Slama, but instead insists his opponent Jim Pillen and one of his attorneys is behind the allegations.

Slama and her attorney said they plan on holding Herbster accountable if he doesn’t show up for the deposition.

“I am appalled at Charles Herbster’s blatant disregard of Nebraska’s judicial process.” Slama said. “Charles Herbster sexually assaulted me and then sued me for telling the truth, but now he refuses to actually show up for his own deposition. I look forward to holding Herbster accountable through the judicial process.”

“Charles Herbster was served with a proper notice to appear at the Johnson County Courthouse for his deposition eleven days in advance,” Dave Lopez, Slama’s attorney said. “Notwithstanding this legal obligation, Herbster has confirmed he will not appear. Nebraska’s court rules for civil discovery provide for sanctions against parties who fail to appear at properly noticed depositions. The court filings made today by Herbster’s lawyers contain misstatements of fact or plain misapplications of law. We have already responded and will make a more comprehensive response to these improper and inflammatory claims in due course and will continue to vigorously represent Senator Slama. Charles Herbster is not entitled to deprive Senator Slama of the counsel of her choice.”

On April 22, Herbster filed a lawsuit in Johnson County to “restore Charles Herbster’s good name and reputation and to oppose the false claims made against him.

On April 25, Slama filed an answer and counterclaim aimed to refute Herbster’s defamation lawsuit and claims damages for sexual battery.

The Nebraska Examiner first reported the stories of eight women, including Slama, who say Herbster groped them at public events. Slama, in a statement, confirmed that as she walked by Herbster at a political event in 2019, he reached up her skirt, without her consent, and touched her inappropriately. The incident reportedly happened in the middle of a crowded ballroom at the Douglas County Republican Party’s annual Elephant Remembers dinner.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

Jim Pillen
Pillen holding rallies in six Nebraska cities Monday
Former President Donald Trump poses with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
Trump to hold follow-up call with voters after Nebraska rally for Charles Herbster
Election 2022: Thousands of Nebraskans switching party affiliation ahead of primary
Figures release Tuesday suggest that many Democrats are switching to Republicans ahead of next...
Voters switching parties ahead of Nebraska primary