Slama says she’ll hold Herbster accountable if he’s a no-show for deposition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Charles Herbster’s campaign spokesperson said he will not go to a deposition at the Johnson County Courthouse Friday morning in connection to State Senator Julie Slama’s sexual assault lawsuit. Herbster filed a quash motion against the deposition Thursday.

Emily Novotny, Communications Director for Herbster’s campaign said he will be campaigning in Chadron, Alliance and McCook on Friday, ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

In a statement released Thursday, Herbster’s campaign didn’t mention Slama, but instead insists his opponent Jim Pillen and one of his attorneys is behind the allegations.

“David Lopez, who is also the attorney on the Jim Pillen for Governor corporate documents, is playing politics with a very serious matter. Arbitrarily selecting this Friday was clearly intended to take Charles off the campaign trail just days before the May 10th primary election. Charles W. Herbster looks forward to clearing his name through the appropriate legal venues at times agreed to by both sides, just like any other serious legal matter. He will not play Mr. Lopez’s political games.”

Slama and her attorney said they plan on holding Herbster accountable if he doesn’t show up for the deposition.

“I am appalled at Charles Herbster’s blatant disregard of Nebraska’s judicial process.” Slama said. “Charles Herbster sexually assaulted me and then sued me for telling the truth, but now he refuses to actually show up for his own deposition. I look forward to holding Herbster accountable through the judicial process.”

“Charles Herbster was served with a proper notice to appear at the Johnson County Courthouse for his deposition eleven days in advance,” Dave Lopez, Slama’s attorney said. “Notwithstanding this legal obligation, Herbster has confirmed he will not appear. Nebraska’s court rules for civil discovery provide for sanctions against parties who fail to appear at properly noticed depositions. The court filings made today by Herbster’s lawyers contain misstatements of fact or plain misapplications of law. We have already responded and will make a more comprehensive response to these improper and inflammatory claims in due course and will continue to vigorously represent Senator Slama. Charles Herbster is not entitled to deprive Senator Slama of the counsel of her choice.”

On April 22, Herbster filed a lawsuit in Johnson County to “restore Charles Herbster’s good name and reputation and to oppose the false claims made against him.

On April 25, Slama filed an answer and counterclaim aimed to refute Herbster’s defamation lawsuit and claims damages for sexual battery.

The Nebraska Examiner first reported the stories of eight women, including Slama, who say Herbster groped them at public events. Slama, in a statement, confirmed that as she walked by Herbster at a political event in 2019, he reached up her skirt, without her consent, and touched her inappropriately. The incident reportedly happened in the middle of a crowded ballroom at the Douglas County Republican Party’s annual Elephant Remembers dinner.

