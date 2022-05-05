Small Business Week in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has signed a resolution to name this week Small Business Week in coordination with National Small Business Week. The Small Business Administration says 99% of businesses in Nebraska are considered small businesses. 50% of those businesses are here in Lincoln and they employ 65% of Lincoln residents.

“Support your small businesses, go out to your favorite local restaurant, shop in you favorite local retail stores, your service providers, anything that you can do to help small business this week would be much appreciated,” Tim Mittan of the Small Business Administration of Nebraska said.

Throughout the pandemic, small businesses have been a big focus. The city has given almost $7 million of American Rescue Plan Act money to small businesses and has helped 250 businesses with the small business stabilization grant.

