Advertisement

Trump to hold follow-up call with voters after Nebraska rally for Charles Herbster

Former President Donald Trump poses with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
Former President Donald Trump poses with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.(Charles Herbster)
By Nebraska Examiner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A few days after hosting more than 3,000 people at a rally in eastern Nebraska, former President Donald Trump is dialing back into the state’s GOP primary race for governor.

Trump is hosting a “telephone rally” Thursday, May 5 with Conklin Co. CEO Charles Herbster. Trump’s team has scheduled a call at 6 p.m. CDT.

Herbster is in a competitive race for the state’s Republican nomination for governor with University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom headng into Tuesday’s primary election.

Herbster, in a podcast interview Wednesday with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, said his internal polling shows him “maintaining” a slight lead. Other candidates’ recent polls have shown different leaders.

Most political observers expect a close race, swayed by still-undecided voters.

In another twist that might skew polling results, 8,400 Nebraskans have registered as Republicans since the beginning of March. The number of registered Democrats and independents dropped by nearly the same number. Only registered Republicans can vote in the GOP primary.

Trump held a similar phone rally in Ohio for U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, who won the GOP nomination there Tuesday. Trump endorsed Vance late in the race.

By contrast, his endorsement of Herbster in Nebraska came in October, which Herbster has promoted heavily for months. Political observers have questioned how many GOP primary voters didn’t already know Trump’s choice.

The phone number for the Trump-Herbster rally is (308) 210-7274.

10/11 NOW Voter's Guide

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

Charles Herbster, left, is a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie Slama...
Slama says she’ll hold Herbster accountable if he’s a no-show for deposition
Jim Pillen
Pillen holding rallies in six Nebraska cities Monday
Election 2022: Thousands of Nebraskans switching party affiliation ahead of primary
Figures release Tuesday suggest that many Democrats are switching to Republicans ahead of next...
Voters switching parties ahead of Nebraska primary