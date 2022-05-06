Advertisement

1928 Ford Tri-Motor Aircraft on display at Lincoln Airport this weekend

A 1928 Ford Tri-Motor Airline is on display at the Lincoln Airport until Sunday.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Those living in southeastern Nebraska have a unique opportunity this weekend to see what flying was like nearly a century ago. A 1928 Ford Tri-Motor Airline is on display at the Lincoln Airport until Sunday.

This aircraft was used for commercial travel and its serial number is 9. The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Lincoln chapter is hosting the event. They said the Tri-Motor Airline was America’s first commercial airline.

“It’s a super important thing to keep this history alive,” Dennis Crispin of Humboldt said. “It’s not just a musty thing sitting in a museum. It’s something you can go out and experience and know what it was like a long time ago.”

The aircraft flies at 85 miles per hour and every seat has a window and aisle. It also has a restroom on board. People have the opportunity to purchase tickets to take a ride. It’s $85 for adults and $55 for children.

