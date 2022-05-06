Advertisement

2022 Primary Election turnout predictions by Secretary Evnen

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -While Nebraskans are deciding for whom to vote in the Nebraska primary election, Secretary of State Bob Evnen has prepared his prediction for voter turnout. 

“As in 2006, many voters have changed their party affiliation to vote for Governor,” Evnen said. “Although I don’t have a crystal ball, looking at the current number of early ballots that have been returned, a rough prediction for voter turnout in the 2022 primary election is trending about 35%.”

“Most Nebraskans continue to prefer going to the polls but many Nebraska voters across the state have requested early voting ballots,” stated Secretary Evnen. There have been 227,679 early ballot requests processed so far, including ballots sent to all-mail precincts and counties. To date, 122,679 ballots have been returned.

Secretary Evnen encourages voters to return their ballots to their county elections office. Ballots can be returned up to the close of the polls at 8 p.m. CT and 7 p.m. MT on May 10.

The polls will be open on May 10 at 8 a.m. CT and 7 am MT for those who would like to vote at the polls in Nebraska’s primary election.

Each polling location and onsite voting location is required to have available an accessible voting device for use by voters with disabilities. Nebraska has Express Vote ballot marking devices at every polling place for those who are visual/hearing impaired and with wheelchair accessibility. The Express Vote device prints a paper ballot and is set up and operational for disabled voters to cast their ballot independently, privately and securely.

For more information, visit the Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Rain chance this weekend
With the war between Russia and Ukraine 5,000 miles away, businesses in the Capital City are...
Lincoln travel company and brewery work together to help fleeing Ukrainians
The CDC released a Health Alert Network Advisory on Thursday, April 21, describing a cluster of...
DHHS and local health departments investigate pediatric hepatitis cases of unknown origin
The Haymarket Farmers’ Market is returning for the 2022 season. The City of Lincoln’s Haymarket...
Haymarket Farmers’ Market returns to Lincoln on May 7