Advertisement

DHHS and local health departments investigate pediatric hepatitis cases of unknown origin

The CDC released a Health Alert Network Advisory on Thursday, April 21, describing a cluster of...
The CDC released a Health Alert Network Advisory on Thursday, April 21, describing a cluster of cases of hepatitis liver inflammation in children, potentially associated with an adenovirus infection.(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The CDC released a Health Alert Network Advisory describing a cluster of cases of hepatitis liver inflammation in children, potentially associated with an adenovirus infection.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments are investigating nine similar cases of pediatric hepatitis of unknown origin, which were reported by community members and Children’s Hospital.

Among these nine, hepatitis was identified between Nov. 5, 2021, and March 6, 2022.

The median age of the patients is two. Three of the nine tested positive for adenovirus. There have been no identified transplants and no identified deaths. Investigations are ongoing.

“Adenoviruses spread through respiratory droplets and through contact with contaminated surfaces,” said Dr. Matthew Donahue, Nebraska State Epidemiologist. “They traditionally cause common colds, diarrhea and pink eye. It’s not yet clear if these cases of hepatitis are a result of adenovirus infection, a combination of infections, or a factor not yet identified. The unknowns surrounding these cases underscore the role of public health investigations. Clinicians should notify their local public health department if they’re treating a patient less than 10 years of age with hepatitis of unknown origin.”

For more information about symptoms of hepatitis and more information about adenovirus, see CDC’s HAN Advisory.

For a map of Nebraska LHDs, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

Saturday High Temperatures
Rain chance this weekend
With the war between Russia and Ukraine 5,000 miles away, businesses in the Capital City are...
Lincoln travel company and brewery work together to help fleeing Ukrainians
2022 Primary Election turnout predictions by Secretary Evnen
The Haymarket Farmers’ Market is returning for the 2022 season. The City of Lincoln’s Haymarket...
Haymarket Farmers’ Market returns to Lincoln on May 7