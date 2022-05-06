Advertisement

Election 2022: Candidates square off during Nebraska governor’s forum

The Nebraska governor’s race is in the home stretch.
By Brian Mastre
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska governor’s race is in the home stretch.

We’re five days out from the primary election and the candidates who want to be Nebraska’s next governor know turning out the vote is key to winning.

350 bankers from across the state are at the La Vista Hotel & Conference Center to learn about current industry trends but the Nebraska Bankers Association members paused for an hour to hear from those who want to be governor.

Brett Lindstrom touted his experience. “We have the opportunity to look forward with our experience. I spent eight years in the legislature. My running mate, Dave Rippe from Hastings was the economic development director under the Ricketts administration. Our task is to hit the ground running in January with different tasks.”

Charles Herbster believes running the state like his businesses is the way to prosperity, saying he’s met with Nebraskans of all backgrounds. “They have not asked for anything unrealistic. Not silver bars on a gold tray. We just want a governor we have access to and a seat at the table.”

The main candidates who want to be Nebraska's next governor are on their final campaign push.

Republican candidate Jim Pillen tried to share his thoughts on the race but he wasn’t in La Vista and technical issues prevented his zoom audio from connecting in the ballroom.

Breland Ridenour explained how he’s not your typical politician. “Bitcoin. Cryptocurrency. We need to move forward and get with the times and we can do that with a leader who is principled and your priorities are my priorities.”

Theresa Thibodeau says she can mend the rural and urban divide. “You can run a state in a fiscally conservative manner, but you can’t run it like a CEO. It’s not the way it works. Unlike the others running for governor, this race isn’t about me.”

Carol Blood’s the only Democratic candidate at the gubernatorial forum. “Young adults laugh when told they are leaving the state because of high property taxes. Most can’t even afford a house in today’s market. They want good public schools, universal child care, access to health care, good jobs and wages, and a place to be entertained.”

We’ll find out who moves forward to the November general election on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana needs to collect 87,000 signatures on each petition by July 7,...
Nebraska medical marijuana group seeking petition signatures shifting strategy
Charles Herbster, left, is a Republican candidate for Nebraska governor. State Sen. Julie Slama...
Slama says she’ll hold Herbster accountable if he’s a no-show for deposition
Jim Pillen
Pillen holding rallies in six Nebraska cities Monday
Former President Donald Trump poses with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.
Trump to hold follow-up call with voters after Nebraska rally for Charles Herbster