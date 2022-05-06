Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here is a list of several events going on in the Capital City this weekend, compiled in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Historic Ford Tri-Motor Airliner Coming To Lincoln

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is bringing a fully restored 1928 Ford Tri-Motor airliner to Lincoln so that you can experience commercial air travel as it was in the golden age of aviation. The airplane will also be available for close-up viewing when not flying.

Friday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Adults: $80, Youth: $55

More info: HERE

2022 Nebraska Cornhusker College Rodeo

You don’t want to miss the 64th annual University of Nebraska-Lincoln Rodeo. Contestants from Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota will compete for their chance to represent our region at the College National Finals Rodeo.

Friday 7 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Tickets: $5-$15

More info: HERE

Lincoln Community Playhouse Presents Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, 11 brothers and the coat of many colors. The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, including country-western, calypso, Elvis rock and French ballads.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; Adults: $25, Students: $15

More info: HERE

Historic Haymarket Farmers’ Market

The wait is finally over. More than 100 vendors are ready to provide you with quality fresh produce, baked goods, innovative arts and crafts and much more at this one stop shop. There will be live entertainment in the Iron Horse Park between 9-llam and this weekend’s performance is The Wildwoods.

Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Free admission

More info: HERE

Bike Swap Benefit And Hot Wheels Race

The bike swap is a multi-layered, all-ages event to raise cash through exhibitor fees, silent auctions and Hot Wheels races to benefit Lincoln Skatepark Association’s quest to build a new skatepark right here in Lincoln for the community. Visit their website for a full list of scheduled events.

Saturday starts at 12 p.m.; Free admission

More info: HERE

