Haymarket Farmers’ Market returns to Lincoln on May 7

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Haymarket Farmers’ Market is returning for the 2022 season. The City of Lincoln’s Haymarket Farmers’ Market is set to open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m., beginning May 7 and continuing through October 15.

“The Haymarket Farmers’ Market serves as one of Lincoln’s main social and culinary event,” said Jeff Cunningham, Executive Director of the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation. “It is a place where people gather to shop, meet with friends, and exchange ideas and recipes and to plan the perfect feast.”

The Haymarket Farmers’ Market provides a large array of fresh, locally grown produce and farm produced products. The Market displays flowers, bakery items and Nebraska arts and crafts.

Many of the restaurants and retail stores are expected to open early offering a food, antiques, clothing and specialty gifts for customers.

The Market also holds a Performance Showcase Program. Featured are both local and Nebraska talent performing folk, jazz, blues, classical and dance.

The Farmers’ Market also offers educational demonstrations to inform customers and vendors about various programs like nutrition and aging. There are also many civic organizations that hand out information and give demonstrations at the Market.

For any additional information, please contact Linda Hubka or Jeff Cunningham at the Haymarket office, 435-7496.

