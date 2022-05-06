Herbster’s deposition for Slama’s sexual assault case moved to June

LINCOLN, Neb. - There’s a new date in the legal fight between Charles Herbster, one of the leading GOP candidates for governor, and State Sen. Julie Slama who has accused Herbster of sexually assaulting her.

Slama’s attorney had hoped to depose Herbster Friday, but Herbster objected Thursday asking the court to delay the under-oath interview.

According to court records, a hearing on all this is now set for June 3.

Herbster’s attorney argued Slama wanted Herbster in court now in order to “create annoyance, oppression and undue burden” to Herbster’s campaign with the May 10 primary, just days away.

Herbster’s campaign said he looks forward to clearing his name at times agreed to by both sides.

After Slama publicly accused Herbster of putting his hand up her dress at a 2019 GOP fundraiser, Herbster denied the accusation—along with other published accusations—and sued Slama. She then countersued.

Herbster said he’s the target of a political conspiracy led by Gov. Pete Ricketts and NU Regent Jim Pillen, who is running against Herbster and is backed by Ricketts.

Ricketts denies any political games adding, “I believe Julie Slama.”

Polls continue to find Herbster, Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom in a three-way fight to the finish.

