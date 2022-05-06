Advertisement

McGowens receives 2022 NBA Combine invite

Bryce McGowens rises for an alley-oop in Nebraska's win over Minnesota.
Bryce McGowens rises for an alley-oop in Nebraska's win over Minnesota.(KOLN-TV)
By Eddie Messel
May. 5, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska star guard, Bryce McGowens, received an invite to 2022 NBA Combine on Thursday.

McGowens led the Huskers in scoring in his first and only season with the Big Red in 2021-22, scoring a team high 522 points. McGowens averaged 16.8 points a game and was second on the team in rebounds with 161.

The 2022 NFL Combine will take place on May 16-22.

