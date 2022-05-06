Advertisement

New photos released of escaped inmate, former corrections officer

Friday marks Day 8 in the search for the escaped inmate and former corrections officer. (Source: WAFF)
By Kelsey Duncan and Gray News staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Every day, authorities are releasing new details on the escaped Lauderdale County inmate and former corrections officer in hopes of locating the two.

U.S. Marshals released new photos on Thursday of Casey White and Vicky White. The photos show Casey White with tattoos on his chest, arms and upper back, including some affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood.

WAFF EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Marshal provides insight on nationwide manhunt

Vicky White has long blonde hair, but newly released photos show what the former corrections officer would look like with dyed or longer/shorter hair.

Photos of possible looks of Vicky White
Photos of possible looks of Vicky White(U.S. Marshals)

Vicky is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs approximately 145 pounds and reportedly has a waddling gait. While Casey stands 6-feet, 9-inches and weighs approximately 330 pounds. According to an official with the U.S. Marshals, Casey also has a tattoo of eyeballs on the back of his head.

On April 29, the inmate and the former Assistant Director of Corrections were reported missing. Vicky and Casey left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:30 a.m. allegedly heading to the courthouse. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation at the time of the escape. Singleton later confirmed there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation.

A warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest on first-degree permitting or facilitating escape charges.

According to WAFF’s independent investigation, the two had a “special relationship.”

The U.S. Marshal Service announced via Twitter that it will be offering up to $10,000 for information regarding Casey White. The Marshal Service is also offering up to $5,000 for information regarding Vicky White.

Investigators said they believe the two are driving a 2007 copper Ford Edge with damage to the left rear bumper.

The U.S. Marshals service has identified the vehicle that the fugitives are possibly driving.

Vicky and Casey White are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them, you should not approach them and call 911.

To submit information regarding the Casey White or Vicky White, call 1-800-336-0102 or download the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

