Norris 8th grader, Bryce Fountain, commits to NU Baseball

Bryce Fountain commits to NU
Bryce Fountain commits to NU(Bryce Fountain)
By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryce Fountain, currently an 8th grader at Norris Middle School, announced Thursday that he will further his education and athletic career at Nebraska to play baseball.

Fountain becomes the second person in his family to commit at an early age. His brother Kale Fountain committed to Florida State two years ago in 8th grade. Kale Fountain is now a sophomore on varsity for the Titans.

Fountain will graduate from Norris High School in 2026 and join the Huskers that Summer.

