Rain chance this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The chance of showers and thunderstorms returns to the area late Saturday into Sunday. Most of the area will have above average temperatures this weekend. The first half of next week looks to be warmer than this weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy. Southeast winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s. An upper level trough should move through the region late Saturday into Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms look to develop in Western Nebraska and move east during the evening into Sunday morning. Some storms could be severe, especially in Northern Nebraska. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in part of Nebraska so isolated severe storms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat looks to be very low.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible late Saturday afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. (KOLN)

Sunday should be partly to mostly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 70s for most of the area. It is going to be breezy again with southeast winds 10 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. The best chance of rain on Mother’s Day (Sunday) looks to be in the morning, but there could be some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Well above average temperatures return for the majority of next week. Highs temperatures look to be in the 80s and 90s. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Both days look to be breezy too.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

