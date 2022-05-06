Advertisement

Record Number of Nonprofits Registered for Give to Lincoln Day

11th Annual Giving Day set for Thursday, May 26
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln’s 11th annual giving day is scheduled for Thursday, May 26.

Coordinated by the Lincoln Community Foundation, Give to Lincoln Day is an online event encouraging donations to support the local nonprofits and causes.

A record total of 479 local charities have registered for this year’s event. Every participating nonprofit organization will receive a proportional share of the $500,000 match fund, based upon its percentage of total dollars raised, thanks to many generous sponsors including Presenting Sponsor, West Gate Bank.

Last year’s event raised nearly $8 million for 456 local nonprofits. The event has raised more than $40 million for local nonprofits in its 10-year history.

“On Give to Lincoln Day, anyone and everyone can be a philanthropist,” said LCF President, Alec Gorynski. “Lincoln’s one big day of giving represents what makes our community special – neighbors coming together year after year to break records and support the nonprofits that add so much to our quality of life.”

Donors may search nonprofits and give online at GiveToLincoln.com. Donations must be made before 11:59 p.m. on May 26 to count toward the giving day and the match fund. The minimum donation is $10 per charity.

Gifts may also be mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation if postmarked by May 18. Donors may also drop off donations between May 1 and May 26 at all Lincoln West Gate Bank branches via the lobby or the commercial drop drawers:

  • Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE, 68508.
  • Presenting Sponsor, West Gate Bank, Lincoln Branch Locations, Visit https://westgate.bank/locations for lobby hours.

On May 26, donation totals can be viewed throughout the day at GiveToLincoln.com.

