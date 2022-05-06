Advertisement

Reminders for Lancaster County voters

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively is offering some final reminders to voters for the Primary Election on Tuesday, May 10.

Voting Hours: The polling locations will be open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Where to vote: Voters must vote at the location for their current address.  Many polling locations have been changed due to the 2020 census and redistricting.   New polling place location cards were mailed to all voters in mid-April.

If voters are unsure where to vote, they may log on to the following web address to locate their polling location:  https://www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov/voterview/ or they may call the election office at (402) 441-7311.

Early Vote Ballots:  Early Vote ballots must be returned to the Election Office so that they are received no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day.   Early Vote ballots cannot be returned to the voter’s polling location.

Anyone having any questions regarding the Primary Election should call the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.

10/11 NOW Voter's Guide

