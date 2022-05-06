Saltdogs Media Day 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Saltdogs kickoff the 2022 season on May 13 in Lincoln against Sioux Falls. The Dogs spoke with media for the first time on Friday ahead of the start of the season.

Lincoln finished last season 53-47 missing the playoffs by just one game. The season came down to the final out of the season in a game that they lost, 2-0, to the Houston Apollos.

Current manager Brett Jodie is entering year two leading the helm.

The Saltdogs return a few key players from 2022 including SS/2B Josh Altman who broke the single season franchise home run record with 29. Along with Altmann is starting left fielder Justin Byrd and starting pitcher Kyle Kinman. Aside from a few other returners the Saltdogs roster will look different in 2022 with new young talent entering the clubhouse.

The Saltdogs kickoff 2022 on May 13 at Haymarket Park against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

