Advertisement

Saltdogs Media Day 2022

The Lincoln Saltdogs will be celebrating their 20th season with an anniversary weekend, Aug....
The Lincoln Saltdogs will be celebrating their 20th season with an anniversary weekend, Aug. 27-29.(Lincoln Saltdogs)
By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Saltdogs kickoff the 2022 season on May 13 in Lincoln against Sioux Falls. The Dogs spoke with media for the first time on Friday ahead of the start of the season.

Lincoln finished last season 53-47 missing the playoffs by just one game. The season came down to the final out of the season in a game that they lost, 2-0, to the Houston Apollos.

Current manager Brett Jodie is entering year two leading the helm.

The Saltdogs return a few key players from 2022 including SS/2B Josh Altman who broke the single season franchise home run record with 29. Along with Altmann is starting left fielder Justin Byrd and starting pitcher Kyle Kinman. Aside from a few other returners the Saltdogs roster will look different in 2022 with new young talent entering the clubhouse.

The Saltdogs kickoff 2022 on May 13 at Haymarket Park against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

HS Soccer: District scores & highlights (Thursday, May 5)
A-7 Boy's soccer district championship highlights
A-7 Boy's soccer district championship highlights
Bryce Fountain commits to NU
Norris 8th grader, Bryce Fountain, commits to NU Baseball
Bryce Fountain commits to Nebraska as 8th grader
Bryce Fountain commits to Nebraska as 8th grader