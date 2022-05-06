Teacher Appreciation Week: LPS teachers honored with award

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All week, teachers have been highlighted for their hard work during this Teacher Appreciation Week. As it comes to a close, 10/11 NOW met with two educators who go above and beyond to make an impact on their students lives.

Daniel Martinez Jr. was the recipient of the Myrtle Clark Outstanding Mathematics Educator Award. Meagan Hoefs was the recipient of the Florence J. Clark Award for Excellence in Middle School Teaching. For these two teachers and for many with LPS, it’s about making a difference and seeing their dreams fulfilled.

Martinez Jr. grew up in and out of homeless shelters. The high school math teacher credits the support from others for shaping him into the leader he is now.

“I needed a lot of support in and out and looking for an identity,” Martinez Jr. said. “A lot of people really saw potential in me and invested in me to do my best, so I wanted to give back in that way.”

Martinez teaches at North Star High School, where he’s become a mentor to his students.

“Having those experiences and being able to build a relationship and understand where they are,” Martinez Jr. said. “What I can share from my own story to give them that perspective so they see the potential in themselves to be successful.”

That success can also be found in younger grades.

Hoefs teaches sixth grade math at Irving Middle School. Beyond helping students in the classroom, she’s able to help them find their identity.

“Middle school is when you start to become your own person and try new things,” Hoefs said. “If you’re not succeeding now, high school gets harder and then life gets harder too. We’ve got to show them how to persevere and get through things.”

She also helps students learn to be considerate of others, and to show them kindness.

“I have a phrase, ‘Do good things change, the world and be kind to everyone,’” Hoefs said. “Make sure they’re out doing what they’re supposed to and being kind to people.”

Because at the end of the day, these teachers are there to help their students.

“All I really want to see is that success and that they come back saying I did it,” Martinez Jr. said. “I think that’s what’s exciting that’s what’s fulfilling for me.”

