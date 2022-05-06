Warmer temperatures ahead

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clouds may linger for the majority of our Friday in eastern Nebraska. There is a chance that we may see some sunshine by late this afternoon and evening. The weekend will be breezier and warmer with the chance of scattered thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday morning. Much warmer temperatures expected next week.

Mainly cloudy skies this morning with areas of fog and patchy drizzle. Mostly cloudy this afternoon with some sunshine possible late in the day. Highs in the mid 60s with a northeast wind becoming southerly 5 to 15 mph.

Big warm up in western Nebraska. Milder temperatures in central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy skies expected for Friday night with the overnight lows in the lower 50s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Low temperatures Friday night will be a bit above average. (1011 Weather)

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and warmer on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Warmer temperatures on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon should be partly sunny, breezy and warm with the high in the mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Warm temperatures on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Warm to even hot next week in Nebraska with chances for thunderstorms.

Above average temperatures expected next week. (1011 Weather)

