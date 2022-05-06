York County Deputy recognized for 2021 traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska has prosecuted dozens of human traffickers with many coming in the last few years. Now, the York County Sheriff’s Office is raising even more awareness after their deputy was honored for a traffic stop rescuing a teenager.

At the Petro shopping center is where a York deputy conducted a traffic stop. He’s now being recognized for that stop after he found a stolen car and a juvenile inside where he intercepted possible human trafficking.

Deputy Taylor Samek has been in law enforcement for seven years, making multiple stops along the way. But one last year might be the most memorable.

“We were able to recover a child who was missing from New Mexico so that was pretty satisfying.” said Samek.

The deputy found out he won a national award through text message, but wasn’t able to attend the banquet in Chicago.

“I don’t go out and start my day thinking I’m going to win an award, I just go to work and do my job.” said Samek.

“Very proud of my deputy, and getting a juvenile who was missing and endangered back home and to her parents.” said York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka.

The York County Sheriff’s office says people think working along I-80 means a lot of drug enforcement, but it’s also important to remember human trafficking is happening.

“It’s these kids being contacted online that are being exploited that are going across the country and they’re going right through Nebraska. We don’t really know where they’re going or who they’re meeting at the end of their destination.” said Samek.

Last year’s human trafficking stop isn’t the only one this deputy’s had, just two weeks ago he stopped a 15 year old from Georgia planning to meet up with someone he met on the internet

According to the Nebraska Task Force, (NTF) 6,800 people are trained in the state to watch for the signs of human trafficking, training that all-too often comes in handy.

