Anglim records 4 hits, Huskers roll past Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garrett Anglim went 4-for-5 to help Nebraska win its series opener at Minnesota on Friday. Anglim’s hot bat sparked a 14-hit night for the Huskers, who moved into 8th place in the Big Ten standings.

Max Anderson homered for the Huskers and drove in three runs. Anderson’s 4th-inning round tripper gave the Huskers a 6-4 lead. Nebraska added insurance runs late in the game, including a 2 RBI double by Griffin Everitt.

Nebraska’s record improves to 19-25 overall, 7-9 Big Ten. The Huskers and Golden Gophers play again on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

