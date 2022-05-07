Advertisement

Anglim records 4 hits, Huskers roll past Minnesota

Garrett Anglim is an outfielder on the Nebraska baseball team.
Garrett Anglim is an outfielder on the Nebraska baseball team.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garrett Anglim went 4-for-5 to help Nebraska win its series opener at Minnesota on Friday. Anglim’s hot bat sparked a 14-hit night for the Huskers, who moved into 8th place in the Big Ten standings.

Max Anderson homered for the Huskers and drove in three runs. Anderson’s 4th-inning round tripper gave the Huskers a 6-4 lead. Nebraska added insurance runs late in the game, including a 2 RBI double by Griffin Everitt.

Nebraska’s record improves to 19-25 overall, 7-9 Big Ten. The Huskers and Golden Gophers play again on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

An Indiana player slides into home plate safely in the Hoosiers' 5-0 win at Nebraska.
Huskers shut out by Indiana
Saltdogs Media Day
Saltdogs Media Day
Plenty to Bragg about
Plenty to Bragg about
The Lincoln Saltdogs will be celebrating their 20th season with an anniversary weekend, Aug....
Saltdogs Media Day 2022