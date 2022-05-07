Chance of Rain Mother’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday (Mother’s Day). Well above average temperatures are expected for most of next week with more rain chances too. At least a few days next week will likely be breezy.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop in Western Nebraska this evening and move east through the night and into Sunday morning. There could be some isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms in Central and Western Nebraska. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. The thunderstorms look to lose intensity as they move into Eastern Nebraska very late tonight into Sunday morning.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is very low. (KOLN)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible (40% chance) in Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas Sunday morning. There could be some areas of patchy fog in Central and Western Nebraska. The rain chance should decrease, but not go away in the afternoon Sunday (Mother’s Day) with a 20% chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. A better chance of rain develops in the panhandle and parts of Northern Nebraska Sunday evening as an upper level disturbance moves through that area. Isolated severe storms are possible. Large hail is the main threat. The threat for damaging winds and tornadoes is very low. High temperatures Sunday should be mainly in the upper 60s to low 80s. Winds will be southeast at 10 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible in part of Northern Nebraska Sunday. Large hail is the main threat. The threat for damaging winds and tornadoes is very low. (KOLN)

Monday looks to be mostly sunny and breezy with west and southwest winds at 10 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. High temperatures will range from the mid 60s in parts of the panhandle to the low to mid 90s in Southeast Nebraska.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Well above average high temperatures should continue for much of the area through Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday look to be breezy. More showers and thunderstorms are possible at times Wednesday through Saturday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.