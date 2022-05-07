Douglas County Sheriff candidate George Merithew ticketed going 107 mph in 65 mph zone

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police ticketed George Merithew, a Republican candidate running for Douglas County Sheriff, for excessive speeding.

According to the citation issued by Omaha Police, around 9 a.m. Saturday George Merithew was clocked going 107 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-80 near 50th Street.

Merithew, 55, is a retired lieutenant with the Omaha Police Department. He’s running against Omaha Police Sgt. Aaron Hanson in the Republican primary for Douglas County Sheriff. The primary is on Tuesday.

According to the citation, the responding officer said the driver had on a “Merithew for Sheriff shirt and was on his way to the Cinco De Mayo parade in South Omaha.” The responding officer also indicated he was “unaware of the identity of the vehicle driver or vehicle owner prior to stopping the vehicle.”

The ticket, which comes with a $300 fine, states Merithew was driving a 2020 BMW convertible and there was a young passenger.

The officer wrote that Merithew showed him his retired Omaha Police badge after he asked if everything was correct on his license and paperwork for the vehicle.

Police narrative of the speeding incident (Omaha Police Department)

