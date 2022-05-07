Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore sees grand opening in new location

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Shoppers found all their home improvement needs while supporting others at the new Habitat ReStore.

The Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore opened it’s new doors in south Lincoln on Saturday, welcoming hundreds of shoppers.

For eight years the Habitat ReStore has been fundraising for Habitat for Humanity. To build houses for those in need of safe and affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity said most merchandise is donated by individuals and businesses and proceeds from the sales go to those needing renovations to make their homes safer or needing affordable housing.

Habitat for Humanity said the ReStore is a great resource, not only for those benefiting from the sales but for those looking to sustainable home improvement.

“We are keeping items out of the landfills,” said Deanna Walz, Director of Development. “A lot of the times when people when they move or when they remodel or whatever, they’ll just dump stuff in the landfill. Well we don’t want them to do that either. We want them to donate their merchandise here we sell it the proceeds from everything we sell go to Habitat for Humanity.”

At Saturday’s grand opening, Habitat for Humanity held a ReStore Rehab Competition, where three contestants flipped three different pieces of furniture. Voters will be able to select their favorite piece and all three will be auctioned off to benefit Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat said the store is four times the size of the previous store at 48th and Y Streets. They said they are continuously taking donations.

