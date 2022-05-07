Huskers shut out by Indiana

The Nebraska softball team was held scoreless for just the third time this season as Indiana claimed game one, 5-0. The Huskers fell to 35-14 on the season and 15-5 in the Big Ten while the Hoosiers moved to 27-19 and 10-11 in league play.

Olivia Ferrell (18-7) recorded the loss for the NU. Ferrell pitched the complete game, striking out five while giving up nine hits. In the circle for Indiana was Heather Johnson (10-6). Johnson earned the win, pitching the complete game while holding Nebraska’s offense to only three hits.

Cam Ybarra led the Huskers on offense, finishing 2-for-3. Sydney Gray added one hit for Nebraska. Indiana was led by Taylor Minnick on offense who finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a two-run homer.

Indiana got an early lead with two runs in the top of the first inning. An infield single started the inning off followed by an error to put runners on first and second. A fielder’s choice recorded the first out, putting runners on first and third. A stolen base advanced the runner to second. Another single scored the first two runs of the day. NU was able to record the final two outs, but the Hoosiers went up, 2-0.

The Huskers looked to respond in the bottom of the first. Cam Ybarra led off with a single while Peyton Glatter reached after being hit by a pitch, but NU was unable to capitalize and stranded the runners. The Hoosiers added two more in the top of the fifth. With one runner on, Taylor Minnick homered to extend the lead to 4-0. Nebraska reached scoring position in the bottom of the sixth. Ybarra led off with a single while Glatter reached on an error. However, a double play and a pop up ended the inning for the Huskers. Indiana extended its lead in the top of the seventh. A single and a walk put runners at first and second. A double down the left field line made it a 5-0 game. NU was unable to score in the bottom of the seventh, dropping game one to Indiana, 5-0.

The Huskers return to action tomorrow, May 7, for game two of the three-game series against Indiana. The game is set to start at 4 p.m. (CT) and will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network. Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr and Mattie Fowler Burkhardt. General Admission at Bowlin Stadium is free for Saturday’s game and the first 500 fans will receive a Nebraska Softball blanket.

