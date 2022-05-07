Meals on Wheels Program works with REBELS Auto Club for fundraiser

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Tabitha’s Meals on Wheels Program delivers thousands of meals each week to seniors across Lincoln. On Saturday, in collaboration with REBELS Auto Club they held a fundraiser to make sure everyone is able to get the food they need.

The fundraiser brought out dozens of people to take a look at the vintage cars and raise money for Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels delivers about 500 meals on weekdays, and around 400 on the weekends.

“The cost of our meals that are usually picked up by our recipients, many of them are so low income, and they can’t cover the cost,” Lori Teaford, the Program Manager for Meals on Wheels said. “So this is a fundraiser today to kind of fill the gap financially.”

The Wheels for Meals Event will cover some of the costs of the meals Tabitha has been delivering for 55 years.

“You know we have a lot of car enthusiast in town,” Teaford said. “So we thought they would be a little different group of people. We could get to come out and, you know, show off their cars and give us a little financial support to go with it.”

REBELS Auto Club brought about 20 vintage cars to the healthcare center near 47th and Randolph Streets. The club helps at fundraisers whenever they’re asked.

“We always support whatever the city needs,” Jim McNeil, the Coordinator of the REBELS Auto Club said.

The club is always happy to help the community and especially appreciates kids coming to their shows.

“Bring the little ones,” McNeil said. “That’s what we want to see because when the little ones get started then pretty soon they’ll be doing what we do because pretty soon we’ll be getting so old we can’t do it!”

Tabitha is always looking for volunteers to help deliver those meals. Individuals who would like to help can head to their website at Tabitha.org and click the volunteer button.

