The Scarlet Hotel opens with a ribbon cutting ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska-themed hotel is now open right here in Lincoln on the University’s Innovation Campus. It pays tribute to famous Nebraskans and communities around the state.

The hotel was six years in the making. COVID slowed it down for a while, but in collaboration with the University and former Husker football player Zach Wiegert, who is with the developer Goldenrod Companies, the hotel is open. The hotel is complete with a coffee shop, restaurant and multiple bars, including one on the rooftop.

“To see the final project and kind of the vision you had years ago is really rewarding,” said Wiegert.

Each room is Nebraska-themed. It gives a small history lesson on the state and has a few pieces of memorabilia.

“It does show off the state of Nebraska,” Wiegert said. “It’s really themed for people who have never been here, and the people that are from here will be proud to see it.”

The 154-room hotel is also a learning experience for UNL students.

“It’s actually a public-private partnership at innovation campus, where it is also an experiential hotel, so it’s a teaching and learning hotel with our hotel, tourism and restaurant management program,” said UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green.

“The University is really good at, and has a lot of intellectual property and things like that, that companies can use to benefit the public, so it’s a place to create that collaboration,” Wiegert said.

Wiegert won the national National Football Championship in 1994 with the Huskers and was an All-American, so his former coach came out for the event.

“He really has done some great things, so I’m impressed by what he’s done, and this is really a nice place,” said Tom Osborne, former Husker Football coach. “I think it’s going to be a real asset to the university too.”

