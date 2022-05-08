Five-Run Frame Pushes Huskers Past Hoosiers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In front of a season-high crowd of 1,401 on Senior Day, the Nebraska softball team (35-14, 15-5 Big Ten) picked up the win in game two over Indiana (27-19, 10-11 Big Ten). A five-run third inning powered the Husker offense past the Hoosiers, 7-2.

Courtney Wallace (14-6) earned the win, pitching the complete game, striking out five and holding Indiana to four hits. Natalie Foor (1-4) recorded the loss for the Hoosiers, pitching 2.2 innings, giving up four hits and three runs.

Abbie Squier led the NU offense, finishing 2-for-3 on the day with a double and an RBI. Cam Ybarra and Sydney Gray each added an RBI for the Huskers. Aaliyah Andrews led the Hoosiers on offense with two hits and an RBI.

Indiana was the first to score in the top of the second. With one out, a single and an error put a runner in scoring position. Another single to the pitcher scored one to put the Hoosiers up, 1-0.

Nebraska took the lead in the bottom of the third with five runs. With one out, Billie Andrews doubled to center field. With two outs, Sydney Gray singled to second, scoring Andrews. Mya Felder singled, advancing to second on the throw to put runners on second and third. Peyton Glatter reached on an error, scoring both runners. Abbie Squier doubled to right field, scoring Glatter. Caitlynn Neal reached on an error by first base, advancing Squier to second. Neal followed with stealing second while Squier stole home for the fifth run of the inning. The Huskers went into the top of the fourth ahead, 5-1.

The Hoosiers cut the lead with one run in the top of the sixth. With two outs and a runner on first, a single to second, put runners on the corners. Another single to third base scored one to cut NU’s lead to 5-2.

The Big Red responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Caitlynn Neal and Kaylin Kinney were both walked to put runners on first and second. Ava Bredwell came in as a pinch hitter, hitting a single to right field. Neal scored after advancing on an error by the right fielder. Billie Andrews reached on an error by the pitcher to load the bases. Cam Ybarra grounded out, but scored Kinney, to extend the lead to 7-2.

Indiana was unable to respond, and Nebraska claimed game two, 7-2.

The Huskers return to action for the final regular season game, tomorrow, May 8, at 12 p.m. (CT). NU will take on Indiana for game three. The game will be streamed live on BTN+ (subscription required). Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr and Mattie Fowler Burkhardt. The first 500 fans will receive a Nebraska Softball pint glass.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.