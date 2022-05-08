Advertisement

HS Baseball: District scores & highlights (Saturday, May 7)

By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school baseball scores and highlights from Districts on Saturday, May 7. The winners in bold are all headed to the 2022 state tournament.

Adams Central 5, Lincoln Christian 1

Beatrice 6, Platte Valley 1

Bellevue West 4, Millard North 3 (10 innings)

Creighton Preparatory School 8, Omaha Central 0

Creighton Preparatory School 8, Papillion-LaVista South 5

Elkhorn 9, Platteview 8

Elkhorn North 8, Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 1

Elkhorn South 12 Lincoln Pius X 7

Elkhorn South 4 Grand Island 3

Hastings 4, Central City/Fullerton/Centura 3 (8 innings)

Lincoln East 6, Omaha Westside 1

Lincoln East 9, Papillion-LaVista 3

Lincoln North Star 2, Kearney 0

Lincoln Pius X 8, Gretna 3

Lincoln Southeast 2, Columbus 1

Lincoln Southeast 3, Lincoln North Star 2 (9 Innings )

Malcolm 7, Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran 2

Millard South 10, Lincoln Northeast 0

Millard South 11, Bellevue West 0

Millard West 12, Omaha South 0 (5 inn.)

Millard West 13, Omaha Burke 0 (5 inn.)

Norris 6, Blair 1

Omaha Burke 5, Fremont 3

Omaha Gross Catholic 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 13, Plattsmouth 0

Omaha Westside 6, Bellevue East 5

Papillion-LaVista South 7, Lincoln Southwest 6

Waverly 2, Nebraska City 0

