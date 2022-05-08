Advertisement

HS Soccer: District Final scores & highlights (Saturday, May 5)

Waverly makes state tournament for first time in 12 years
By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school District Final scores and highlights from Saturday, May 5. All of Saturday’s winners advance to the state tournament in Omaha next week.

Boys:

Bennington 5, Kearney Catholic 0

Elkhorn North 2, Nebraska City 1 (SO)

Lexington 3, South Sioux City 2

Mount Michael Benedictine 1, Ralston 0

Northwest 3, Columbus Scotus 1

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Elkhorn 0

Scottsbluff 2, Norris 0Waverly 3, Crete 2 (SO)

Girls:

Bennington 3, Blair 1

Columbus Scotus 7, Scottsbluff 1

Elkhorn North 3, Omaha Mercy 2

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central 2, Elkhorn 1 (OT)

Norris 6, Hastings 0

Northwest 3, Platteview 1

Omaha Duchesne Academy 3, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1 (OT)

Omaha Skutt Catholic 10, Conestoga 0

