Huskers drop series finale on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska fell 3-1 in the series finale at Minnesota on Sunday afternoon at Siebert Field in Minneapolis.

The Huskers (19-27, 7-11 Big Ten) scored their lone run on five hits and no errors, while the Golden Gophers (14-31, 4-14 Big Ten) tallied three runs, seven hits and an error.

Jackson Brockett tied his career-high with 5.1 innings in the no-decision on Sunday. Brockett allowed one run on four hits and set a career-high with seven strikeouts. Dawson McCarville fell to 3-5 on the season after surrendering one run on two hits in 1.1 innings of relief. Chandler Benson and CJ Hood combined to pitch the final 1.1 innings of the series finale.

Core Jackson went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Gabe Swansen was 1-for-3 with an RBI double, while Griffin Everitt and Max Anderson also had a hit.

Pitching had the upper hand early, as the Huskers and Golden Gophers were limited to one hit each through the first three innings.

Minnesota began the bottom of the fourth with a double to left, before a one-out sacrifice fly to the warning track in right field plated the game’s first run.

The Huskers evened the score in the next half inning with a run on two hits in the fifth. Jackson smacked a one-out double to right and stole third, while Swansen ripped a 3-1 pitch for an RBI double to left center to tie the game at one.

The Golden Gophers led off the bottom of the fifth with a double down the left field line, but Brockett retired the next three batters to strand the go-ahead run at third.

A double and a walk, followed by a wild pitch put runners on second and third with two outs for the Golden Gophers in the sixth, before McCarville drew a groundout back to the mound to keep the game locked at one through six.

Noah Berghammer’s two-out solo homer to left in the seventh gave the Golden Gophers the 2-1 lead.

Minnesota added an insurance run in the eighth to build its lead to two. A hit by pitch, single and a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with one out, while Chase Stanke’s RBI groundout to second brought home the Golden Gophers’ third run of the game.

The Huskers brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth after a one-out walk to Anderson but Minnesota got a 6-4-3 double play to clinch the series win.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.