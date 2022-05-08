Advertisement

NSP investigating Neligh PD officer-involved shooting

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is investigating an incident Sunday that led to an officer-involved shooting involving the Neligh Police Department.

At approximately 12:35 p.m. Sunday, Antelope County dispatch received a report of a road rage incident occurring on Highway 275. The vehicles involved then stopped at a convenience store in Neligh. A store employee also called 911 to report a disturbance in the parking lot.

A Neligh police officer responded and located one of the involved vehicles. The officer performed a traffic stop at the entrance of a business on Highway 275 near V Street in Neligh.

Preliminary reports indicate that while the officer contacted the driver, the driver attempted to drive away, causing the vehicle to drag the officer. The officer then discharged a duty weapon, striking the driver. The officer eventually fell from the vehicle and the suspect continued to drive westbound. A citizen who witnessed the incident was able to force the suspect vehicle off the road, where it came to rest.

Neligh Rescue responded and transported the officer and the female suspect to Antelope Memorial Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The officer remains at the hospital in Neligh. The suspect has since been transported to UNMC in Omaha for additional treatment.

At the request of the Antelope County Attorney, Antelope County Sheriff, and Neligh Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team has been activated to investigate the incident. NSP has been assisted on scene by the Antelope County Sheriff’s Office and Neligh Police Department.

