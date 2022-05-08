Omaha Police investigating after four walk-in shooting victims arrive at hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after four walk-in shooting victims showed up at a hospital early Sunday morning.

According to Omaha Police, several victims walked into Nebraska Medical Center around 3 a.m. Sunday. It’s not yet known if all victims are from the same incident. The victims came from two locations.

Police say three of the four victims arrived after a shooting took place near 45th and Nicholas Street.

Officers responded at 2:53 a.m. to investigate shots fired in the area. Shortly after, the three victims arrived at Nebraska Medical Center. Two homes and a vehicle were also damaged during the shooting.

The fourth shooting victim was injured near 41st and Binney Street. The victim arrived at the hospital shortly after they said they were in the area, heard gunfire and realized they were injured.

Police are actively investigating.

