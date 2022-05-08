Advertisement

Three Iowa teens shot and injured at after-prom party

(CBS46)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Three Iowa teenagers were shot and injured after some uninvited guests showed up to an after-prom party.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said about 200 people were at the party before the shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old girl were wounded in the shooting, but they are all expected to survive. All three teens were being treated at local hospitals Sunday.

Parizek said the shooting happened during a fight that broke out after a group of uninvited guests arrived at the party, and several shots were fired. No arrests were immediately reported Sunday morning, and police did not identify the victims.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Man tased after threatening people at Cass County gas station
Lincoln Floral Market celebrates one-year anniversary
Lincoln Floral Market celebrates first year of being open on Mother's Day
Last Mother’s Day, Lincoln Floral Market opened its doors on one of the busiest days of the...
Lincoln Floral Market celebrates second Mother’s Day
Monday High Temperatures
Warmer and Breezy Monday