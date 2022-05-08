Warmer and Breezy Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well above average temperatures return for much of the area Monday. There could be several muggy days in the upcoming week. More showers and thunderstorms will be possible mid-to-late next week.

A warm front will move through much of the area early Monday. A cold front should then make its way through the area during the day, but likely won’t reach Southeast Nebraska until late afternoon or early evening. It does not look like we will see showers and thunderstorms develop along the fronts. High temperatures should range from the mid 60s in part of the panhandle to the mid 90s in part of Southeast Nebraska. It should be mostly sunny to sunny and breezy Monday. Southwest winds will shift to the west and northwest behind the cold front at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds could be stronger in Northwest Nebraska and part of the panhandle. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms can’t be ruled out in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas late Monday night into early Tuesday morning near the cold front.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and not as breezy. High temperatures will be mainly in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Winds should be northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday and Thursday look to be hot, muggy and breezy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. More rain is possible Friday and Saturday with a cooling trend beginning Friday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

