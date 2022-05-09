Advertisement

Concerts scheduled this week at Pinewood Bowl change locations due to recent rain

Concerts this week at Pinewood Bowl are changing locations due to poor ground conditions after recent rains.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A heads up if you’re attending a concert this week at Pinewood Bowl: locations have changed because of the recent rain.

According to the theater’s website, the Styx & REO Speedwagon concert slated for Pinewood on Tuesday May 10, as well as the Earth, Wind & Fire concert slated for Pinewood on Saturday May 14 have been moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Organizers said the relocation of concerts is because of poor ground conditions following recent rains.

Tickets previously purchased for Pinewood Bowl will be honored at Pinnacle Bank Arena, according to organizers.

The concert set inside PBA will still have the reserved sections of seating configurations similar to Pinewood Bowl seating.

For more information, you can visit Pinewood Bowl Theater’s website by clicking here.

