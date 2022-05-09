Hot and breezy for parts of Nebraska Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a hot and breezy for southern and eastern Nebraska on Monday. A cold front will bring cooler conditions to the region tonight and Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will still be above average for most areas. Hot weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

Partly to mostly sunny, windy, warm and a bit muggy Monday morning in the Lincoln area. Mostly sunny, breezy and hot this afternoon with the high in the lower 90s. South wind this morning 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. South-southwest wind this afternoon 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Cooler in western Nebraska, hot in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday night and cooler. Lows in the lower 60s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler overnight temperatures. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday morning, mostly sunny in the afternoon cooler, but still warm. Highs in the mid 80s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm temperatures on Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

Hot weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday with isolated thunderstorms possible on Wednesday and scattered thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. The weekend will be more seasonal with a small chance of rain.

Above average temperatures expected through Friday. (1011 Weather)

