Advertisement

Hot and breezy for parts of Nebraska Monday

By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a hot and breezy for southern and eastern Nebraska on Monday. A cold front will bring cooler conditions to the region tonight and Tuesday. High temperatures on Tuesday will still be above average for most areas. Hot weather returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

Partly to mostly sunny, windy, warm and a bit muggy Monday morning in the Lincoln area. Mostly sunny, breezy and hot this afternoon with the high in the lower 90s. South wind this morning 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. South-southwest wind this afternoon 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Cooler in western Nebraska, hot in eastern Nebraska.
Cooler in western Nebraska, hot in eastern Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday night and cooler. Lows in the lower 60s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler overnight temperatures.
Cooler overnight temperatures.(1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday morning, mostly sunny in the afternoon cooler, but still warm. Highs in the mid 80s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Warm temperatures on Tuesday.
Warm temperatures on Tuesday.(1011 Weather)

Hot weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday with isolated thunderstorms possible on Wednesday and scattered thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. The weekend will be more seasonal with a small chance of rain.

Above average temperatures expected through Friday.
Above average temperatures expected through Friday.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caleb Ladehoff, 17, of Sutton, died from injuries he sustained in a hunting accident in...
Sutton teen dies in hunting accident
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
NSP: Missing 82-year-old man from Odell found safe
Nebraska man found guilty of fiance’s death
A 2020 DHHS report indicates more than 2,300 abortions were performed in Nebraska in 2020.
Speaker of Nebraska Legislature to call special session if Roe v. Wade ruling overturned

Latest News

Monday High Temperatures
Warmer and Breezy Monday
Warmer and Breezy Monday
Brandon's Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunday High Temperatures
Chance of Rain Mother’s Day
Rain Possible for Mother's Day
Brandon's Saturday Night Forecast