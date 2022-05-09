Advertisement

Lincoln 12-year-old designs mural for LUX Center

The LUX Center for the Arts got a new mural on Saturday designed by a Lincoln 12-year-old.
By Samantha Bernt
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The LUX Center for the Arts got a new mural on Saturday designed by a Lincoln 12-year-old.

Presley Shellhase, a seventh grader at Mickle Middle School, had her project selected in March during Project Walk Together to be made into a mural at the LUX Center.

Project Walk Together was a collaboration between LPS Northeast Community Learner Centers and the UNL Honors Program. Students created projects on Black History Month or Women’s History Month. Presley’s project covered both, featuring Marsha P. Johnson.

“She was a really big part of LGBTQ history and really helped kickstart a lot of the laws that got put in place later on,” said Shellhase, ”So I thought that if I put this out there then people are a lot more likely to learn about her.”

The design for the mural was selected back in March. On Saturday Presley, her friends and family, CLC members and UNL Honor Program Members came together to bring the mural to life.

