Lincoln Floral Market celebrates second Mother’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Last Mother’s Day, Lincoln Floral Market opened its doors on one of the busiest days of the year for the flower industry. On Sunday, they reflected on their first year in business and their second Mother’s Day.

Lincoln Floral Market is owned by husband and wife duo, Heather and Jeff Jirovec.

The pair opened their flower shop last Mother’s Day nestled between Qdoba and Gray Whale. Heather and Jeff said Lincoln Floral Market is not like any other flower shop. They leave creative freedom up to their clients making Mother’s Day bouquets much more meaningful.

Jeff said Sunday is special in not only helping people celebrate their moms, but celebrating their small business.

“You know it’s really cool to see something take off a little bit,” Jeff said. “After the pandemic we thought to ourselves people are probably going to be looking for things to go do and fun things that are different.”

Lincoln Floral Market also offers workshops and classes for those interested in learning how to make their own bouquet, or even a fun activity to do with mom.

Individuals can find more information about Lincoln Floral Markets Workshops and classes at lincolnfloral.com.

